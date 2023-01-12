CHEYENNE — Waterfowl hunting season is in full swing, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department would like to remind hunters to take precautions to minimize their risk of contracting highly pathogenic avian influenza.
Game and Fish has recently observed large waterfowl die-offs due to HPAI in the Cheyenne and Wheatland areas. Waterfowl hunters can expect to encounter additional sick or dead birds.
HPAI is considered a zoonotic disease, and although rare, it can infect humans. Game and Fish urges hunters who are in the field and handle game meat to take specific precautions.
• Only harvest game that appears healthy. Do not handle or eat sick game.
• Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
• Wear rubber or disposable nitrile gloves while handling or cleaning game.
• When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant, and clean knives, equipment and surfaces that come in contact with game.
• Do not eat, drink or smoke while handling animals.
• Do not feed sick/found dead carcasses/tissues to domestic animals, such as dogs and cats.
• All game should be thoroughly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before being consumed.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, people who have been exposed to birds potentially infected with avian influenza should monitor for illness for 10 days after their last exposure.
If concerned about exposure or illness in pets, consult your veterinarian.
In an effort to learn more about the distribution of the disease in Wyoming anyone who encounters clusters of three or more waterfowl species or any single raptor, grouse or wild turkey exhibiting signs of neurological impairment or found dead with no apparent cause should contact their regional Game and Fish office.
To report clusters of dead birds, fill out the online form or call the nearest Game and Fish Regional Office. For more info on HPAI and to track cases in wild birds, visit tinyurl.com/wgfd-wildlife-disease.
Average gas prices up
more than 10 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.43 per gallon, while the highest was $3.78, a difference of $1.35.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago, and stands 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.