Community Holidays announces successful season
Community Holidays of Laramie made Christmas a bit brighter for 209 individuals, including 79 children and 33 residents of Edgewood Spring Wind.
Community Holidays is a collaborative effort between several churches, the city of Laramie, Christmas for Kids (serving Albany County School District 1 families), Salvation Army, Laramie Interfaith and Laramie Toys for Tots, according to its website communityholidays.org.
Community Holidays wishes to send a big thank you to the Laramie community for making the program possible.
Laramie residents and local businesses generously donated money to help purchase gifts, according to a news release. Many locals shopped for individuals or a whole family. The organization extends a thank you to all volunteers including students from WyoTech who assisted with gift drop-off and distribution day.
This year, Community Holidays added a partnership with the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department to provide Christmas trees to families. The fire department made this program possible by reaching out to local businesses to donate a tree to a family in need. It was a win-win for both programs. The department was able to raise funds for their own department as well as contribute to making a Laramie family’s holidays brighter during the season.
The Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department delivered 43 Christmas trees to residents, and even helped set up a few with Christmas tree stands.
The organization also would like to thank local businesses and others who generously donated time and money; including Home in Laramie, Carbon Power & Light, First Baptist Church, Gill Counseling Services, Judith and Robert Adams, Frontier Cycles, Corona Village, Snowy Range Audiology, Hammontree Real Estate, Martindales’ Western Store, church members and several others anonymously. A big thank you goes to the Burch’s, who purchased three bicycles that were raffled off to three children in the community.
PINEDALE — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal.
Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051, office phone 307-777-7515, fax 307-777-6561 or email at brands@wyo.gov.
From Boomerang staff and Wyoming News Exchange
