Ticket sales now open for Governor’s Arts Awards
The Wyoming Arts Council announce Thursday that tickets are now available for purchase to attend the Governor’s Arts Awards dinner and awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne.
Reservations for the event are $65 per person and can be obtained by visiting the website 2022GAA.eventbrite.com. Sponsorship opportunities also are available and can be found by visiting the Arts Council’s website.
This year’s recipients are Anne Mason, artist and arts administrator from Laramie; The Actor’s Mission, a community theater from Rock Springs; and a posthumous award to Clarene Law, a legislator, businesswoman, and arts patron from Jackson.
The evening will include a social hour, dinner, comments from Gov. Mark Gordon, and videos featuring the recipients.
The Governor’s Arts Awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 35 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.
For additional information, contact Brittany Howell at the Wyoming Arts Council at 307-214-2701 or brittany.howell@wyo.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s website provides updated session information
CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents are encouraged to use the Wyoming Legislature’s website to track legislation and participate in policy making during the 2023 general session, which began Tuesday.
The web address is wyoleg.gov. It is continually updated as each bill moves through the legislative process.
The site includes legislation and amendments sponsored by legislative committees and individual members. The text of each bill is posted on the Legislature’s website as soon as it is assigned a bill number, according to a news release.
The status for bills in the House and Senate can be tracked via the legislative website by clicking on the “View and Track Legislation” link on the homepage, or the 2023 General Session Bills link under Legislation in the lower portion of the website.
Additionally, residents can find information about how their legislators voted by clicking on the “Votes” tab on each individual bill page. The results are posted after each roll call vote is taken.
Information regarding the dates and times of standing committee meetings and House and Senate daily floor schedules are also available.
The legislation under consideration and the general order of business for both the Senate and House are posted in the late afternoon for the next day’s activities.
The public can watch live and archived video of House and Senate floor proceedings and committee meetings on the Legislature’s YouTube channel. Users can access videos by clicking the YouTube icon on the Legislature’s website, or by searching “Wyoming Legislature” on YouTube.
The website also provides a variety of ways for residents to contact their elected officials, including contact information for legislators and the “Online Hotline,” which allows the public to recommend support or opposition to a piece of legislation or leave a comment regarding a bill.
For more information on the legislative website or to report technical problems, contact the Legislative Service Office at 307-777-7881.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Eagle Tribune staff