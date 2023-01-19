Average Wyoming gas prices up by another dime
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.44, while the highest was $3.69, a difference of $1.25 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 on Monday. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
CHEYENNE — As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Cheyenne on Jan. 31 to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.
The BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan that included six southwestern states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah — and is seeking comment regarding expanding its solar planning to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. The Cheyenne meeting is one of a series being held in January and February in various western states, as well as in Washington, D.C. and virtually.
“The BLM is committed to expanding renewable energy development on public lands to help lead the nation into a clean energy future, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a news release. “We look forward to hearing from the public on effective ways to expand our nation’s capacity for producing solar energy while continuing to ensure robust protection of our public lands and waters.”
The Cheyenne meeting will be held from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Laramie County Community College, Center for Conferences and Institutes, 1400 East College Drive, in the Union Pacific Centennial Room (CCI Rooms 129 &130).
A virtual meeting is also set for Feb. 13. Pre-registration for the virtual meeting is required at tinyurl.com/blm-energy-meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
From the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
