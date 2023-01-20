AARP COVID Dashboard shows improvement in Wyo. nursing homes
CHEYENNE — The latest edition of the AARP COVID-19 Dashboard showed substantial improvement in staff and resident cases of COVID-19 inside the state’s nursing homes over the four-week period ending Dec. 18.
Wyoming’s nursing home COVID-19 resident ratio for the four-week period ending Dec. 18 was 7.27 cases per 100 residents, which is the eighth highest in the nation and up from November’s rate of 6.7 cases per 100 residents. Wyoming’s nursing home staff case rate was just over the national average at 4.8 confirmed cases per 100 residents. That led to 51% of Wyoming nursing homes self-reporting staff shortages.
However, Wyoming’s rate of nursing home resident deaths due to COVID-19 dropped to 0.05 per 100 residents, placing Wyoming 11th in the nation and well under the national average of 0.10 deaths per 100 residents. That is a big change from the November stats, which listed Wyoming as having the highest number of nursing home resident deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 0.33 deaths per 100 residents or six deaths total among nursing home residents.
Wyoming wasn’t alone in seeing its COVID-19 rates increase. Going into winter, COVID-19 cases and deaths across the nation rose for the second consecutive month, while vaccination rates remain stalled. Rates of COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents and staff increased by more than 50% in the four weeks ending Dec. 18, compared to the previous four weeks. COVID-19 deaths also increased for the second month in a row.
Food Freedom Act changes set to advance in Wyoming Senate
LANDER — A Food Freedom Act amendment proposed by a state legislator this session aims to ensure that the state of Wyoming cannot hold producers of farm-raised eggs and dairy products to a higher standard than any other inspection criteria set by the United States Department of Agriculture.
According to the co-sponsor of the bill, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, “This will help producers in Fremont County sell the products locally and provide needed guidance to state agencies.”
Salazar said state inspectors, working with the Department of Agriculture, have long worked without a standard to allow local producers to sell their products like eggs and dairy on the open market due to concerns about handling and marketing standards. The amendments provided through this bill would allow the sale of these products with a simple disclosure that conveys that they are locally produced, Salazar said.
The bill currently addresses only eggs and dairy, but Salazar said future amendments could be necessary to add products as the “farm-to-table” movement gains momentum in the state.
The Fremont Local Market in Riverton is a new business dedicated to the secondary selling of local produce and other farm products from residents and small businesses in Fremont County. It has recently faced challenges with selling dairy products from local providers, prompting senators and state representatives to act on its behalf.
SF 102 has been introduced and referred to the Senate Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources committee. A hearing on the bill is set for Thursday following the afternoon adjournment of the Senate.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Wyoming News Exchange