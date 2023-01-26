The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow on state roadways.
WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways.
According to state statutes; whoever, in any manner, wrongfully obstructs any public highway, or injures any bridge, culvert, or embankment, or injures any material used in the construction of any such road, shall be fined in any sum not more than $100, to which may be added imprisonment in the county jail not more than three months.
“It is important to remind the general public that piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of way not only reduces line of sight visibility, but also creates other hazards such as drifting, and potential road obstructions,” Laramie Area Maintenance Supervisor Eric Anderson said in a news release.
District 1 Maintenance Engineer, Tim Morton, added, “large piles of snow adjacent to the roadway can melt and contribute to areas of unexpected slick spots, creating hazards on an otherwise dry roadway.”
While finding appropriate solutions to snow removal can be a challenge, be sure to remove snow responsibly, not to cause hazards to the traveling public.
Veterans assistance
available in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout February.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare. Study can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her Laramie office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100. She also will be available at the following location and dates: Veterans Service Center, University of Wyoming student union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 1 and Feb. 15.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or at the above location.