...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Very
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Scholarship available from Laramie Women’s Club Laramie Woman’s Club will be offering a $1,000 scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year. The Mary G. Bellamy Scholarship will benefit a nontraditional Albany County, Wyoming, resident age 18 or older who is currently attending or will be attending a Wyoming university, college, or licensed and accredited technical, vocational, or trade school during the 2023-24 academic year. A nontraditional applicant must meet at least one of the following criteria: • Did not attend an institution of higher learning immediately upon completion of high school or after obtaining a GED, but may currently be enrolled; • Or withdrew from an institution of higher learning before receiving a diploma or certification from the institution for any reason. Additional information and the application form for the Mary G. Bellamy Scholarship can be found at the website
. The deadline for submission of applications will be midnight on April 15, 2023.
