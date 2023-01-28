Scholarship available from Laramie Women’s Club Laramie Woman’s Club will be offering a $1,000 scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year. The Mary G. Bellamy Scholarship will benefit a nontraditional Albany County, Wyoming, resident age 18 or older who is currently attending or will be attending a Wyoming university, college, or licensed and accredited technical, vocational, or trade school during the 2023-24 academic year. A nontraditional applicant must meet at least one of the following criteria: • Did not attend an institution of higher learning immediately upon completion of high school or after obtaining a GED, but may currently be enrolled; • Or withdrew from an institution of higher learning before receiving a diploma or certification from the institution for any reason. Additional information and the application form for the Mary G. Bellamy Scholarship can be found at the website

gfwcwyoming.org/scholarships.html

