CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon officially declared Jan. 22-28 to be School Choice Week in Wyoming, which is the ninth time the week has been officially recognized as Wyoming School Choice Week by the state’s governor.
“Wyoming School Choice Week” is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/proclamations-2023/.
For the week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 42 activities across the state of Wyoming, such as in-school activities, talent shows and much more. All of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children’s education.
More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.
“Wyoming families are more interested than ever in high-quality school choices that suit their kids’ needs,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “All Wyoming families and educators are invited to celebrate School Choice Week and raise awareness of the educational opportunities and options that families have in the state.”
National School Choice Week is dedicated to informing parents on the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling.
Average gas prices rise by 4.6 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.15 per gallon, while the highest was $3.79, a difference of $1.64 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 on Monday. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.