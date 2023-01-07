Wyoming Legislature to convene 2023 general session at noon Tuesday
CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature will convene for the 2023 general session at noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
The bodies will hold opening ceremonies as their first order of business, and new members of the Legislature and legislative leadership will be sworn in. Following a brief recess, the bodies will start introduction and referral of bills Tuesday afternoon.
All floor proceedings and committee meetings during the 2023 general session will be broadcast live via the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/wyominglegislature.
The Legislature will then convene in a Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives at 10 a.m. Wednesday, during the second day of legislative proceedings of the 2023 General Session.
At that time, Gov. Mark Gordon will deliver his State of the State message, followed by the State of the Judiciary message, delivered by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox in the House Chamber at the Wyoming State Capitol.
Seating in the House gallery will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Members of the public are encouraged to watch the joint session live on the Wyoming PBS television and YouTube broadcasts.
Seating will be available in Capitol Meeting Room W113 to accommodate overflow crowds.
Questions regarding the legislative session should be directed to Ryan Frost at the Legislative Service Office at 307-777-7881, and questions regarding Gov. Gordon’s State of the State address should be directed to Michael Pearlman at 307-777-7434.
GILLETTE — In 2022, Campbell County, Gillette and Wright received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Wyoming Lottery.
Every three months, the Wyoming Lottery makes a payment to the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office, which distributes that money to local government entities.
Campbell County received $56,892 this year. Gillette got $158,147, while Wright received $7,783.
Combined, the three entities got $222,822 from the state lottery in 2022.
The most recent quarterly payment, in October, was the highest, with the county, city and Wright getting nearly $80,000. The treasurer’s office distributed more than $1.4 million in lottery money that month, which was close to the previous two quarterly payments combined.
For the year, the state distributed $3,536,279 to Wyoming’s 23 counties and 99 municipalities.
From Wyoming News Exchange
