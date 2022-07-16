Wyoming home building appears to be brisk, stats show
Home building activities in Wyoming appear to be brisk, based on new economic statistics from the state government.
In just the first five months of this year, 973 single-family housing units were permitted, an increase of 18% compared with the same period in 2021. This is according to a monthly report from the Economic Analysis Division of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information.
Home building-related activities for multifamily units only rose by a single permit, a gain of 0.8%, to a total of 121 authorizations having been granted, the same report showed. The trends for both single-family and multifamily dwellings are in keeping with recent conditions, based on earlier statistics from the Economic Analysis Division and from other reputable local sources.
In fact, earlier this year, single-family residential building permit OKs had been at a recent record. The latest figures, for the month of May, are not at record-high levels although they are still relatively high, other stats show.
There have been 1,000-some such applications approved in the first five months of other previous years, mainly in the run-up to the Great Recession that was triggered in part by a housing and related financial bubble.
“In 2007, there were 1,107 single-family housing units permitted” year-to-date through May, wrote Dylan Bainer, the principal economist of the state’s Economic Analysis Division, in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday. “There were also over 1,000 single-family housing units permitted YTD through May for the years 2004, 2005 and 2006.”
The same day the Economic Analysis Division released the housing and other stats, inflation figures were also issued by the federal government. They showed that the region including Wyoming is experiencing a brisk increase in prices for consumer goods.
Suicide lifeline service expanded to full-time
CHEYENNE (WNE) – The state’s suicide lifeline services have been expanded and improved to offer full-time, Wyoming-based coverage 24 hours a day, every day, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday.
“Wyoming citizens experiencing a mental health crisis and potentially suicidal thoughts can now be confident that on the other end of the line, they’re talking to someone who – as a fellow state resident – is familiar with our state and cares about our people,” Gordon said in a statement.
While the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been available via phone (1-800-273-TALK) for many years, calls from state residents before 2020 were answered by people outside the state.
Wyoming-based services hours were limited due to funding availability. Full-time, all-day, every-day Wyoming-based coverage began last week.
The governor asked the Legislature to fund the service and expand its availability during the 2022 legislative session and said now he appreciates their support for this initiative.
“We are confident that the personal connection and the ability to make localized referrals for help will be improved when Wyoming folks can speak to an understanding person in their own state,” Gordon added. “This critical and free service for those who need it is something I have emphasized for quite some time.”
Stefan Johansson, Wyoming Department of Health director, encouraged people in distress and concerned about suicidal thoughts they may be having to call the lifeline for help.