Hageman votes for National Defense Authorization Act
CHEYENNE — On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House 219-210.
The FY24 NDAA provides for the nation’s defense, counters Communist Chinese aggression and supports our service members and their families through a pay increase, improved housing and access to health care, according to a news release from Hageman’s office.
The following are Wyoming-specific projects included in the bill:
• $27 million for F.E. Warren Air Force Base GBSD Integrated Command Center (INC 2);
• $85 million F.E. Warren Air Force Base GBSD Integrated Training Center;
• $28 million F.E. Warren Air Force Base GBSD Missile Handling Complex (INC 2);
• $25 million F.E. Warren Air Force Base Microgrid and Battery Storage; and
• The FY23 NDAA prohibited the National Guard from reducing the minimum inventory of C-130 aircraft below 271 aircraft. The bill would extend this prohibition into 2024.
“Since the founding of our nation, providing for our common defense has been a Constitutional responsibility of Congress. The NDAA is one of the mechanisms used to provide authorization for key provisions of that defense. Because of its importance to our national security, it is an authorization that has been passed in a bipartisan, bicameral manner for 62 years in a row,” Hageman said in the release.
“This year, the NDAA provided a way to end many of the woke policies that have been infecting our military since President Biden took office. We are banning critical race theory (CRT) and gender reassignment surgeries, stopping radical climate change policies, ending government paid travel for abortions, and scaling back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mandates.”
Lummis introduces bill to modernize highway permitting process
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., have reintroduced the Interactive Federal Review Act. The legislation would direct the Federal Highway Administration to select a minimum of 10 federal highway projects to demonstrate the use of interactive, digital, cloud-based platforms in carrying out the environmental analysis and community engagement processes required in FHWA projects.
The bill would drastically cut down the time needed to repair Wyoming highways by allowing modern technology to make government more efficient and cost-effective, a news release from Lummis' office said.
“A streamlined environmental review process means Wyoming will see more shovels in dirt and less signs on the side of the road talking about projects being completed in the distant future,” Lummis said in the release. “More frequently and efficiently maintained roads means safer roads with less accidents and more people in Wyoming making it home safe. Asking the federal government to embrace modern technology should be a no-brainer. It’s past time for our permitting process to enter the 21st century.”
From Wyoming News Exchange