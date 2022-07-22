Cheney continues to lead in campaign donations
U.S. House candidate second quarter campaign finance reports filed last Friday show Republican incumbent Liz Cheney continues to lead in contributions.
She raised close to $2.94 million between April and the end of June, which matched the contributions seen in the last quarter. Overall, the candidate’s principal campaign committee has collected more than $13 million since the beginning of 2021.
Cheney is among the top 10 House incumbents in Congress who have raised the most money this election cycle, according to data from the government transparency group Open Secrets. The candidate who has raised the most is currently Rep. Val Demings, R-Fla., who has brought in $42.4 million since last year, and Cheney is ranked No. 9.
Although she is not the largest fundraiser in the nation, she is in first place among her four challengers in the Republican primary Aug. 16.
Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, follows in contributions. She raised $1.8 million this past quarter, and $3.87 million overall so far this election cycle, according to her most recent report to the Federal Election Commission. Her campaign announced Friday that the amount she raised in the first two weeks of July pushed her over the $4 million mark, and it will appear in the next fundraising report.
WYDOT crew helps rescue eight ducklings
CODY (WNE) — Three members of the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Cody’s longtime bird rescuer were crucial in saving a family of ducklings under a cattle guard in Wapiti.
It all started when Susan Ahalt received a call Wednesday night from a woman in Wapiti whose friend, when driving on the property, had heard cheeping from under a cattle guard.
The property owner called Ahalt of Ironside Bird Rescue, and the “Bird Lady” responded, but couldn’t reach the ducklings.
Although Ahalt went out the next morning, she still couldn’t catch them in her net, so WYDOT was called, as the cattle guard is on a state easement.
Jim Berry of WYDOT said his crew, including Shaun Emmett and Joe Klein, was at the shop getting ready for another job when they got the call.
The crew cut off a section of the cattle guard and lifted it with a front-end loader. Then, Berry and Klein went down into the hole to grab the eight ducklings.
“We’d try to get a hold of them and they slipped through our hands,” Berry said.
But one-by-one, the ducklings were handed up to Ahalt.
“These guys all cared,” she said of the WYDOT workers. “Three big, burly guys and they picked up these teeny little ducks.”
