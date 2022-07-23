CHEYENNE (WNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell held a news conference here Thursday to announce that Dr. Taylor Haynes has publicly endorsed his candidacy and accepted his invitation to serve as his senior advisor if he is elected governor.
“If we have the honor of working together in the governor’s office, Wyoming will have a veterinarian and a physician working to solve Wyoming’s most difficult issues,” Rammell said in prepared remarks shared with the WTE by email. “We are both educated men in the sciences with ranching and sporting backgrounds. We would bring to the office of governor expertise on many fronts, including health care, education, agriculture and multiple land use, to name a few.”
Haynes, a Laramie-area rancher and physician, ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor in 2010, as a member of the Constitution Party, and 2014 and 2018 as a Republican.
His residency was challenged in the latter campaign by a resident who said the portion of his ranch that contained his home was on the Colorado side of the border.
“We are both constitutional conservatives and believe Wyoming should be sovereign over all its land and natural resources,” Rammell continued. “We believe that Wyoming, when it entered statehood, had its sovereignty and power usurped unconstitutionally by the federal government. We also believe we have reached a point in history when Wyoming must assert its constitutional right to manage all of the 30 million acres of public lands in order to remain solvent.”
Wyoming Highway Patrol has fentanyl-sniffing dog
EVANSTON (WNE) — Last week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol trained their first Narcotic Detection K-9 to detect the odor of fentanyl.
Fentanyl has been widely reported in the news lately as one of the most potent and deadly drugs on the streets of America.
“Fentanyl has been linked to a significant increase in fatal overdoses throughout the United States,” according to a WHP press release. “The Wyoming Highway Patrol knew something needed to be done to help combat this dangerous drug, so we trained one of our Narcotic Detection K-9s to detect this odor.”
The WHP partnered with MAKOR K-9 and Precision Explosives to conduct this training safely and effectively for the handler and K-9.
The K-9 was trained on the “trace odor” of fentanyl and pure fentanyl. The training aid containing fentanyl is in a device that only releases vapor of the odor, and no particles can be released. There were no issues or safety concerns that arose during the training.
“The Wyoming Highway Patrol is at the forefront of taking this deadly drug off the streets and out of our communities and is proud to be one of only a few agencies in the country to have a fentanyl-trained K-9,” the release states.