Hageman endorsed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman was endorsed Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
She faces incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican primaries on Aug. 16, along with three other candidates for the lone seat.
“I’m proud to endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress in Wyoming. Harriet will be a rock-ribbed conservative congresswoman who will always defend the Constitution," Cruz said in his endorsement statement. "She knows the importance of standing up for individual constitutional rights and fighting back against the federal government, which wants to seize more land and prevent people from being able to provide for their families."
He asked fellow conservatives to join him in supporting Hageman's campaign, because he said with her in the House, the state will always have a strong, principled, Constitution-loving member of Congress.
Hageman said she was honored and grateful to have the support of Cruz. She said she believes that, in many ways, Texas and Wyoming face the same struggles against the "relentless onslaught of the federal government." She said it will be nice to know she has another ally in the chamber if she is elected to Congress.
Average Wyoming gas prices fall again
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 25.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.10 a gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.0 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.41 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.83 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.79, a difference of $1.96 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 17.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.33 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 56.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
