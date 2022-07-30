Wyoming supports injunction against ‘ghost gun’ ruleCHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming is one of 17 states that have joined a petition for a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s “Ghost Gun” and Gun Registry Final Rule, which will go into effect on Aug. 24.

On Monday, Gun Owners of America and the Gun Owners Foundation filed the motion in the U.S. District Court for North Dakota. On Wednesday, Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill and her counterparts in 16 other states – Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia – joined in the filing.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus