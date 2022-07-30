Wyoming supports injunction against ‘ghost gun’ ruleCHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming is one of 17 states that have joined a petition for a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s “Ghost Gun” and Gun Registry Final Rule, which will go into effect on Aug. 24.
On Monday, Gun Owners of America and the Gun Owners Foundation filed the motion in the U.S. District Court for North Dakota. On Wednesday, Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill and her counterparts in 16 other states – Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia – joined in the filing.
The request follows GOA and GOF’s initial lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the rule earlier this month, according to a news release.
Among other provisions, the rule would require background checks on gun parts such as 80% kits, gun dealers to serialize and register privately made firearms which are taken into their inventory, and those holding federal firearms license (FFL) to permanently maintain all Firearm Transaction Records (Forms 4473).
Under current policy, when an FFL dealer goes out of business, the most recent 20 years of records are transferred to ATF. But under the new record-keeping policy in the Final Rule, every transaction record would eventually be entered into ATF’s digital and searchable national gun registry.
“Despite the ATF acknowledging serious issues with their preliminary rule, this anti-gun administration has made clear that they would not be deterred in going after ‘ghost guns’ one way or another,” said Sam Paredes, on behalf of the board of directors for the Gun Owners Foundation, in a release. “GOF is excited to partner with the chief law enforcement officers of so many states in this fight. We are confident that our challenge to this final rule has serious merit and that we will ultimately prevail in having it dismantled as unconstitutional in federal court.”
Lynn Friess endorses Mark Gordon for governorStating, “Mark has continued to fight to protect Wyoming’s freedoms,” Lynn Friess on Thursday endorsed Gov. Mark Gordon for a second term as governor of Wyoming.
Friess, widow of 2018 gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess, said Foster believed that one of the most essential characteristics of leadership was kindness, especially during a crisis.
“Mark led our state through the worst pandemic in a century with kindness and the common-sense leadership we expect from our Wyoming leaders,” Lynn Friess said. “The governor has done a skillful job of balancing public health, freedom, and the lives and livelihoods of his fellow Wyomingites.”