Reminder: Publication, delivery changes start Wednesday
Just a quick reminder that the previously announced change from carrier delivery to U.S. Postal Service delivery of the print edition will begin for all customers this coming Wednesday, Aug. 3.
As a result, subscribers will receive print editions of the newspaper Wednesday through Saturday where they get their mail from now on, with e-Editions available online Sunday and Tuesday.
Outdoors coverage moves from Saturdays to Thursdays, and Saturday will be the first issue of our new Weekend Edition, with many of the same features you have been receiving on Sunday, as well as expanded news, business, lifestyles and Opinion sections.
We appreciate your understanding as we make this transition. As always, if you have any questions related to your subscription, please email customercare@wyomingnews.com or call 307-633-3102.
Laramie residents can expect to hear more about Laramie Regional Airport finances at Tuesday’s Laramie City Council meeting via Zoom. To join, use meeting ID 87932126060 and password 806746. The meeting also can beat tinyurl.com/councilaug2.
In this week’s regular session, the airport will seek approval to apply for $242,880 from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. To apply for the grant, the airport must get Laramie City Council’s approval. If the airport is successful, it intends to use the money to build snow removal equipment storage space.
Additionally, the council will vote on a question to award Street PCI Evaluation with a new service agreement in the amount of $225,000. Several other measures, including language amendments and liquor licensing, are on the council’s agenda.
Hearing set for $258M transmission line
A state regulatory hearing on the local power company’s plan to build high-voltage transmission lines is going to get a public hearing in the coming weeks.
The Wyoming Public Service Commission announced Friday the July 22 notice and order had been issued. In that formal document, the PSC set Monday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m. in the commission’s hearing room, as the start time. The agency is located at 2515 Warren Ave., Suite 300.
The power line project sometimes goes by the name Ready Wyoming. Black Hills Energy says the initiative will cost $258 million.
The company wants to start construction in next year’s first quarter, with the project in full service by the end of 2025. It involves a new substation, two replacement ones and three 230-kilovolt transmission lines in Converse, Goshen, Laramie and Platte counties in Wyoming and in Nebraska’s Scotts Bluff County.
Power River Energy, Holly Frontier, Dyno Nobel, Microsoft and others had requested the hearing. As previously reported, such entities can take part in the PSC proceedings.
The hearing could be a multi-day affair. It is “scheduled through August 25 at our hearing room in Cheyenne,” wrote the regulatory body’s chief counsel, John Burbridge, in a Friday email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
For more about the Ready Wyoming project, see blackhillsenergy.com/ready-wyoming.
