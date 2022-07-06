Curt Gowdy State Park named 8th best for camping
Curt Gowdy State Park has been named as the eighth best state park in the country for recreational vehicle use and for camping, according to a news release from Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources.
The park was named in a Reader’s Choice contest hosted by USA Today and 10Best.com. The contest had four weeks of voting on 20 category nominees.
“The staff here at the park work hard to provide a safe, clean and enjoyable park to our diverse guests,” Curt Gowdy State Park Superintendent Adam McKay said in the news release. “They truly get all the credit for making this park such a gem in the nation’s state park system.”
The release said USA Today and 10Best.com editors and “relevant expert contributors and sources” nominate places in the Reader’s Choice content categories
Diabetes prevention continues after successful start
The Wyoming Department of Health is continuing to offer a no-cost, home-based virtual diabetes prevention program known as #PreventDiabetes to residents at risk of the disease and its effects.
Amber Nolte, Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager with WDH, said residents participating in the program, which began last year, have seen successes with “a huge ripple effect in the quality of life for themselves and their families.”
It is a yearlong, home-based program that helps individuals lose weight and reduce their risk for Type 2 diabetes with the support of educational video sessions, software application-based coaching and progress tracking. Participants are provided a smart scale, cash incentives for weight loss, the support of a certified diabetes lifestyle coach and more.
Visit preventdiabeteswyoming.incentahealth.com/ to learn more and enroll.
Enrollment is free for any Wyoming adult resident who is at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. Risk factors include being 45 or older, having a family history of this kind of diabetes, having a history of gestational diabetes, being overweight or obese, having high blood pressure or having high cholesterol.
“We know prediabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of diabetes,” Nolte said in a news release. “Unfortunately, most people with prediabetes don’t realize it, so we want to help them learn if they are at risk and then give them the tools to do something about it.”
Nolte suggested people try a simple online screening test to learn about their personal diabetes risk. It is offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/prediabetes/risktest/index.html.
Visit preventdiabeteswyoming.incentahealth.com/ to learn more and enroll.
House committee allocates $11M for wild horse and burro management
The American Wild Horse Campaign has announced its support of actions taken by the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations in the fiscal year 2023 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies funding bill.
The bill would allocate $11 million to the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program to use on a fertility control vaccine, according to Wednesday’s release.
“Congress has sent a clear message that the status quo must change – a robust fertility control vaccine program is a humane, cost-effective option to manage healthy wild horse populations,” said Holly Gann Bice, director of government relations for AWHC, in the release.
Multiple House representatives told AWHC they were concerned with the system BLM has of rounding up wild horses and burros and holding them in overcrowded facilities, the group recounted.
The news release highlights other “key measures” taken by the House committee. This includes language that emphasizes the importance of screening wild horse and burro adopters and “calling for the BLM to evaluate options for relocating wild horses and burros to different Herd Management Areas as an alternative to keeping the horses captive in expensive government holding facilities.”