House committee allocates $11M for wild horse, burro management
The American Wild Horse Campaign has announced its support of actions taken by the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations in the fiscal year 2023 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies funding bill.
The bill would allocate $11 million to the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program to use on a fertility control vaccine, according to Wednesday’s release.
“Congress has sent a clear message that the status quo must change – a robust fertility control vaccine program is a humane, cost-effective option to manage healthy wild horse populations,” said Holly Gann Bice, director of government relations for AWHC, in the release.
Multiple House representatives told AWHC they were concerned with the system BLM has of rounding up wild horses and burros and holding them in overcrowded facilities, the group recounted.
The news release highlights other “key measures” taken by the House committee. This includes language that emphasizes the importance of screening wild horse and burro adopters and “calling for the BLM to evaluate options for relocating wild horses and burros to different Herd Management Areas as an alternative to keeping the horses captive in expensive government holding facilities.”
Average gasoline prices unchanged in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.83 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 30.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week, and stands at $5.72 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4.24 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $6.10, a difference of $1.86 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.