CWD working group to meet July 19 in Wheatland
The Laramie Mountains Chronic Wasting Disease Working Group will meet July 19 in Wheatland to obtain commitment for membership in the group. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Platte County Library, 904 Ninth St. in Wheatland, and is open to the public.
CWD is a fatal disease of the central nervous system in mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose. The Laramie Mountains CWD Working Group was formed in 2021 to develop recommendations to manage the Laramie Mountains mule deer herd in the face of chronic wasting disease. The 13 members represent diverse stakeholders, including landowners, outfitters, hunters, taxidermists and the public at large.
The Laramie Mountains herd unit is composed of Hunt Areas 59, 60 and 64, and has one of the highest prevalence rates of CWD in the state at 20%. The goal of the working group is to identify management practices that will ultimately reduce the prevalence of CWD in the herd. Job duties and responsibilities of working group members are as follows:
Mandatory attendance to in-person meetings in Wheatland
- Game and Fish will require mandatory CWD sampling for the Laramie Mountains mule deer herds this year. This will help managers reach the goal of achieving 200 CWD samples for the 2022 hunting season. This will provide wildlife managers with confidence in the CWD prevalence estimate as they look at potentially new management strategies over the next few years to reduce prevalence in this herd.
Wild horse/burro adoption set for Frontier Days
The Bureau of Land Management will once again sponsor a wild horse and burro adoption during Cheyenne Frontier Days on the south side of Lions Park Drive in Lions Park.
This year, the BLM will offer approximately 15 halter- or saddle-started wild horses and burros for adoption. Approved bidders may participate in the adoption auction on Saturday, July 30, at 5 p.m. All horses and burros up for adoption were trained at the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility in Wheatland.
Interested adopters will have plenty of time to get to know the horses and burros because trainers from the Mantle Ranch will be holding daily demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 4-5:30 p.m. every day starting July 22. Those who attend can learn about some of the techniques used by the Mantle family to gentle and train wild horses and burros.
Additional information about the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility can be found on BLM’s website at https://tinyurl.com/bdevxzmk.
For more information on upcoming wild horse and burro events and locations, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.