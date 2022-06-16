LFD responds to afternoon house fire call
Laramie Fire Department and the Laramie Police Department responded to a call of a house fire on the 1500 block of Riverside Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple fire trucks and ambulances responded to the call at about 1 p.m. By around 1:30, the fire was knocked down and firefighters were working on overhaul operations to ensure the fire hadn’t extended to the walls or other hidden locations in the house.
There were no human injuries as the occupants were not home when the fire started, said Laramie Fire Department Shift Commander Kevin Lam. The fire started in the kitchen and extended to the rest of the house, and its cause is still under investigation.
Laramie fireworks show ready for launch
The annual Laramie Fire in the Sky fireworks display, presented by WyoTech, will begin at about 10 p.m. July 4.
J&M Displays of Iowa will coordinate the show with pyrotechnician Dave Akers returning to the Gem City for his 32nd consecutive local display, which will be launched from the area near 22nd Street and Armory Road.
The city reports that this year’s display will feature about 300 aerial shells ranging in diameter from 3 to 8 inches.
Parts of North 22nd Street, Armory Road and Television Road will be closed before the display because of their proximity to the drop zone, the city reports. Also, there will be no spectator parking along Harney Street between Television and 22nd Street.
Spectators are encouraged to view the show from nearby Laramie city parks (Washington, LaPrele, Harbon, Scout and Kiowa) and other places where visible, like Fraternity/Sorority Park, Jacoby Golf Course or the University of Wyoming campus. Other optimal spots are the large parking lots around ton and the Cirrus Sky Trail behind Indian Paint Brush School (but parking along the ridgeline is prohibited).
For more information, visit the city’s Facebook page.
Gas prices in Wyoming up 22 cents in a week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gas prices this past week across Wyoming are the highest they’ve been in about 10 years, at an average of $4.784 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.
Prices rose 22.2 cents per gallon in the last week, according to data from GasBuddy, and are up 55.5 cents from last month.
Last year, the average price per gallon in Wyoming was $3.13.
Wyoming’s average prices are 23 cents lower than the national average, which hit a record-breaking $5.02 per gallon this week, according to GasBuddy.
This time last year, the national average was $3.08.
GasBuddy regularly surveys 494 stations in Wyoming. It found the lowest price on Monday was $4.19 per gallon and the highest price was $5.53 a gallon.
Prices are higher in the north and west areas of the state and are at the lowest to the east.
As of Tuesday, the highest average price in Wyoming was $5.14 in Teton County, followed by $4.982 in Uinta and Sublette. The lowest average price was in Converse County at $4.474, followed by $4.507 in Natrona, $4.615 in Albany and $4.619 in Weston.