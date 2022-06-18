Red Cross assisted 2 after Laramie fire
Red Cross of Wyoming is providing services to two adults after a fire caused severe damage to their home on the 1500 block of Riverside Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Laramie Fire Department and Laramie Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 1:09 p.m., and the fire was put out by 1:27 p.m., according to a LFD press release. Neither occupant was home at the time of the fire, which was reported by a neighbor.
Firefighters then began searching the home for hidden hot spots to extinguish.
The fire started in the kitchen and then moved to the living area of the house, the LFD reports. The fire’s cause is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental.
There were no human injuries from the fire. One cat died despite being removed from the house by firefighters, according to the press release. Animal Control was on scene to assist with the pet.
Red Cross can provide lodging, supplies and health services for those impacted by disasters.
GoFundMe started for families of victims in Monday crashGILLETTE (WNE) — Two fundraisers have been started for the families of the victims of a car crash earlier this week.
Halie Everts, her husband Aaron Godines and their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, were three of five Gillette residents who died in a four-car crash in Colorado Monday afternoon.
A GoFundMe campaign has been started by a friend of the Everts family. Any money raised will be given to the families to help pay for funeral costs.
Additionally, a GoFundMe for Aaron’s parents, Emiliano and Christina Godines, who also died in the crash, has been started by their niece.
The crash occurred in Weld County, Colorado on Interstate 25 near mile marker 243 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The 2015 Ford Edge, with the five Gillette residents inside, was in the left lane driving north and is believed to have slowed down for traffic, according to the press release.
A 1999 Kenworth semi-truck, also traveling north, then rear-ended the Ford Edge at an unknown speed, causing the midsize SUV to veer off the roadway to the left and into the center median.
The semi-truck then rear-ended a 2013 Ford Focus which knocked it into a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander. Investigators believe the semi-truck hit the Edge a second time before slamming into the cable rail in the median.
Four of the Gillette residents were declared dead at the scene of the crash.
Aaron Godines, who was driving the Edge, was pronounced dead at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.
The drivers of the semi-truck, Focus and Mitsubishi all sustained minor or no injuries, the release said.
The investigation is open and no charges have been filed. Drugs, alcohol or speeding are not believed to be factors.