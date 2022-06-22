Explore and learn at Pilot Hill Community DayAll are invited to experience the Pilot Hill Recreation Area on Saturday to celebrate Pilot Hill Community Day.
Starting at 9 a.m., participants can attend a handful of workshops and nature walks to learn more about the Casper Aquifer and its geology while exploring the area through art and photography.
Register at the Pilot Hill Kiosk at the east end of Willett Drive. The events are free to attend and include:
n 9 a.m.: Geology and the aquifer. Take a moderate walk on Pilot Hill with local hydrologist Bern Hinckley and get to know the Casper Aquifer.
n 10 a.m.: Native plan walk: Join a guided or self-guided walk to learn how to identify plant species and discuss their uses with Casey Seals, Matt Cunningham and Lewis Faller of Plenty Inc.
n 10 a.m.: Mindful visit: Join a family friendly walk offering a guided observation, reflection and an art activity focused on the land and aquifer. There’s also an optional 2-mile geology hike.
n 10 a.m.: Bike check: Drop in with your bike at the All Terrain Sports tent and have Nick Needles and team teach you how to check your bike before riding.
n 12:30 p.m.: Nature photography: Grab your camera and join photographer and educator Michael Day for an introduction to photographing summer wildflowers and other objects in nature.
Cheney announces state leadership teamU.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has released the names of Wyomingites her campaign said are endorsing and otherwise supporting her during her re-election bid.
Cheney currently holds Wyoming’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Among her opponents is Republican Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne attorney who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Cheney’s endorsers, announced Tuesday, include current members of the Wyoming Legislature: Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper; Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander; Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie; Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper; Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne; Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne; and Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs.
Other notable figures include former Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, Northern Arapaho Tribe Business Council Co-Chair Lee Spoonhunter, former Wyoming Attorney General and former Wyoming Supreme Court Justice William U. Hill, and former Wyoming Petroleum Association Chair Paul Ulrich.
“Serving as Wyoming’s congresswoman is the highest honor of my professional life. We have accomplished much together over the last five years. We have much left to do, and big challenges in the years to come, both at home and abroad,” Cheney said in the leadership team announcement.