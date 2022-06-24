Laramie author to hold book signing in Cheyenne
Ron Frost, a professor emeritus of geology at the University of Wyoming, will sign his recently published book, “The Mystic Core: Spirituality in the Age of Materialism,” in Cheyenne Friday evening.
For most of his time as a geologist, Frost said, he wrestled with the problem of how to reconcile the material world of science with the spiritual dimension. After participating in a three-year retreat in Tibetan Buddhism, Frost wrote “Mystic Core” to address the prevailing spiritual malaise of modern society.
He based his argument in two primary theses: First, that science, which deals well in studies of the physical world, can say nothing about the spiritual dimension. Second, that the linear, or “either-or” thinking of science, which is necessary for studying physical processes, is inappropriate when applied to the complex world of human experience, relations and emotions.
“I realized after my three-year retreat that there is a lot more to religion than what most people think,” Frost said. “I wrote this book, ‘The Mystic Core’’ to explain my view of how religions evolve from religious experiences and how all religions are an effort to express that religious experience.”
“The Mystic Core” is available on Amazon.com. Frost will be signing it at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave, Cheyenne, from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24.
Learn more about the book by visiting the official website, TheMysticCore.com.
17th Street Café closes with unknown reopening date
17th Street Café announced an indefinite closure on its Facebook page Wednesday evening.
The popular Laramie eatery responded to comments on the original post to let customers know that the closure is not a result of COVID-19 illness. A weeklong closure prior to the announcement was because of a “medical emergency,” as posted on the door of the restaurant.
While the local spot’s closure is family related, no specific cause for the closure was announced. The café’s website is disabled, but staff remain active on Facebook.
Infrastructure law to provide $25.5M for water projects
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced this week that $25.5 million in infrastructure law funds for WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grants will go to safeguard local water supplies in the face of severe Western drought.
Fourteen projects in eight western states, including Wyoming, will be awarded funding to help communities improve water use efficiency by lining canals, upgrading water meters, installing automated gates to control water flow and making other infrastructure improvements.
Wyoming will receive $2 million for the Owl Creek Irrigation District, which will be impacted by a water delivery and efficiency improvement project.
The projects overall are anticipated to save more than 12 billion gallons of water annually – enough to fill over roughly 880,000 swimming pools – through reductions in residential water use and improvements to increase irrigation efficiency. Two of the projects will also receive funding for solar energy installations to power the affiliated water facility and water district buildings. Including non-federal funding contributions, the projects represent more than $130 million in water management improvements.
”We are making a historic investment in drought resilience and water infrastructure to help more families, farmers and Tribes gain access to clean water,” said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. “The WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grants will help communities conserve and use water more efficiency, increase the production of hydropower and help us tackle historic drought.”
The infrastructure law allocates $8.3 billion for Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure projects to repair aging water delivery systems, secure dams, complete rural water projects, protect aquatic ecosystems and fulfill Indian water rights settlements. The newly announced funding is part of the $160 million in WaterSMART grants provided by the law in 2022.
Local governments in eight states set to receive funding must complete their project within three years.