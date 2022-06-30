Scattered rain showers will occur this morning as they quickly
move from west to east. Localized wind gusts up to 50-55mph are
possible for brief periods of time as the rain showers move
through southeast Wyoming.
Laramie Police Department posted to Facebook on Tuesday asking for help finding a missing person.
Matthew Caggiano was last seen in Laramie on Saturday, according to the Facebook post.
Caggiano may be driving a gold 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 with a lime green tool box in the back. The vehicle is registered in Idaho with the plate number 1A063MJ.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts or knows if he is OK should call LPD dispatch at 307-721-2526. The reference number for the case is 22-10256.
US House debate features GOP candidates
WyomingPBS will broadcast and livestream the only scheduled debate for candidates in primary race for Republican candidates for the state’s lone U.S. House seat.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, the five GOP hopefuls will square off in a debate that will be aired live on PBS television and online at wyomingpbs.org.
The 60-minute debate, moderated by longtime WyomingPBS moderator Craig Blumenshine, will follow a question-and-answer format with a short lightening round of quick-response topics.
Planetarium breaks down the science and fiction of 'Twister'
The University of Wyoming will present a new program at the Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium throughout July that will separate the science from the fiction in the 1996 blockbuster movie "Twister."
The film, which stars Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, follows a team of storm chasers that continuously puts itself in the path of extremely violent tornadoes.
"Our new, unique show for the month will be a new iteration of 'Science of Sci-Fi' with a screening of 'Twister' (at 8 p.m.)July 15 with live commentary from a Ph.D. meteorologist and storm chaser," said Max Gilbraith, the planetarium's coordinator.
Tickets are $5 general admission and $3 for students, seniors, veterans, first responders and children younger than 18. Children younger than 5 are admitted free.
For tickets, call 307-766-6506, visit planetarium#@uwyo.edu or buy them at the door. With a capacity of 58, seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.