Deerwood Ranch Wild Horses open day scheduled
Deerwood Ranch Wild Horse EcoSanctuary, a private ranch caring for 350-plus Wyoming Bureau of Land Management (BLM) wild horses has scheduled an open day free for the public with no reservations required.
The special day of events and adoptions will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the ranch located at 599 Wyoming Highway 11 near Centennial. Participants will meet at the ranch’s hay barn.
BLM representatives will be on site to answer any questions and approve adoption applications. The event will include:
• 20-plus nongentled BLM yearlings (male and female) will be on site for adoption. Please check out adoption incentives with the BLM.
• Lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., provided by Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery.
• Bakery items for purchase along with jams and jellies.
• Gift items to include T-shirts, coffee mugs, photo notecards and framed photos.
• Handmade leather goods available for purchase from Wylie Leather.
• Wyoming made rope baskets.
• Raw dairy products also will also be available: milk, cream and eggs. Farm fresh lettuce and pesto.
• Middle Fork Farm Meats.
• The ranch has several vendors this year for a farmers market/artistic fair vibe.
• Tractor hayrides will be provided to view the 350-plus wild horses residing at the Deerwood Ranch. Tours leaving every half our to view the wild horses will be from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The last tour will leave at 2 p.m.
• Colorado Wagon Train will be taking people to and from the parking area by horse and wagon if participants choose.
It is always a fun day for everyone to enjoy a little ranch life and some wild horses. For more information, call Jana Wilson at 307-399-9956.
Aerial granular larvicide planned
City of Laramie Mosquito Control has scheduled the application of granular larvicide to control larval mosquitoes in rural areas adjacent to the city. The application is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, beginning at daylight.
The product is a granular form of Bacillus thuringensis israelensis (Bti) that is designed to penetrate heavy grasses and brushy foliage to reach water sources where larvae are present, especially in maturing hay fields. The application targets both nuisance and vector mosquito larva. The product is environmentally friendly and will not harm fish, amphibians, livestock or other aquatic invertebrates. If weather conditions are not favorable for the application, it will be postponed until weather conditions allow for the application.
Treatment areas include irrigated acreages along the Big Laramie River southwest of the city, flooded riparian zones in the Big Laramie flood plain southwest and north of the city, and acreages north and west of the city that are irrigated by the North Canal and the Pioneer Canal.
Schedules regarding Mosquito Control, Parks, and Cemetery chemical applications for control of weeds, insects, and pests are available daily on the Mosquito Control and Integrated Pest Management Hotline at 307-721-5056. The schedule is available at about 4 p.m. daily. Spraying information is also available on the city website. Look for the daily mosquito and chemical application hotline tab on the home page at https://tinyurl.com/2umbwfvr.
For more information contact Hunter Deerman, Mosquito/IPM supervisor at 307-721-5258, hdeerman@cityoflaramie.org or Scott Hunter, parks manager at 307-721-5257, SHunter@cityoflaramie.org.
From Laramie Boomerang