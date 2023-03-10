American Legion offers scholarship
American Legion Post 14 in Laramie will award a $1,500 scholarship ($750 per semester to an Albany County high school graduate who plans to attend an institute of higher learning located in the county.
Application letters must include a brief summary of high school grades and activities, name of school, future goals and student’s financial need.
Please send application letters to Jim Ohrmund-scholarship chairperson, P.O. Box 2187, Laramie, WY, 82073. The deadline for applications is May 25.
For more information, call 307-399-1341.
Wyoming Arts Council seek applications for project grants
The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting new applications for Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring project grants. The deadline to apply is May 1. The application is available online or contact the Arts Council to be sent a paper copy.
Folk Arts Mentoring grants are designed to assist masters of folk and traditional arts in passing on their knowledge to eager apprentices from their community through the natural process of in-person, hands-on instruction. A master artist mentors their apprentice over time, in order to advance the skills of the apprentice in their traditional art form.
Projects must take place between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024 (fiscal year 24), for no less than six months. The grant amount is $3,000 ($2,300 for master artist honorarium and $700 for materials and/or travel). Applications will be reviewed by a panel and up to five projects will be selected for funding. Applications are made jointly between master and apprentice.
To give applicants an idea of what kind of projects are funded, art forms that have been supported in recent grants include: leatherwork, hoop dancing, ceremonial rawhide rattle making, wool saddle pad making and beadwork.
For more information, contact Folk and Traditional Arts Specialist Josh Chrysler at joshua.chrysler@wyo.gov or 307-256-2010. Visit the grants tab at wyomingartscouncil.org for more details.
Two Wyoming centers partner to staff suicide crisis hotline
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming LifeLine and Central Wyoming Community Counseling began a new era as of March 1.
The two centers will continue providing in-state crisis hotline services 24 hours a day, but split evenly in 12-hour shifts. Wyoming LifeLine will cover 2 a.m. to 2 p.m., with CWCC covering 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
In a news release, Wyoming Lifeline stated: “While we are disappointed that sustainable funding didn’t happen during this legislative session, the Wyoming LifeLine remains committed to the work and services we provide for the residents of Wyoming. We will continue to seek other funding and donations.”
The Wyoming LifeLine will continue to work to educate residents and legislators on the importance of crisis calls being answered in-state with trained and certified crisis counselors, resources and follow-up.
If you or someone you know is in crisis or is contemplating suicide, you can call 988 or text 307-776-0610.
AARP: Wyoming caregivers provided $910M in unpaid care in 2021
CHEYENNE — The unpaid care provided by the 58,000 caregivers in Wyoming is valued at $910 million, according to new state data available in AARP’s latest report in its “Valuing the Invaluable” series.
The report highlights the growing scope and complexity of family caregiving, and offers actions needed to address the many challenges of caring for parents, spouses and other loved ones.
The economic value per hour at the state level is estimated as the average of the state minimum wage, state home health aide median wage, and state median hourly cost of hiring a home care worker. In all, the report suggests the state’s 58,000 caregivers provided 54 million hours of unpaid care at a value of $16.77 per hour.
“Family caregivers play a vital role in Wyoming’s health care system, whether they care for someone at home, coordinate home health care, or help care for someone who lives in a nursing home,” said AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “We want to make sure all family caregivers have the financial, emotional and social support they need.”
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle