Boomerang seeks information about clubs, service organizations
The deadline is rapidly approaching to be included in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s “Community Connections,” a print publication and part of our website dedicated to clubs and service organizations that Laramie County residents can join and participate in.
If you haven’t done so already, we invite you or someone from your group to go online to wyomingnews.com/community-connections and fill out the brief form you will find there. That information will be included in our April publication, as well as on a page at wyomingnews.com/laramieboomerang/, which can be updated as things change for your group.
Are you part of a monthly quilting circle, trap shooting club or gaming group? We want to hear from you. Are you a member of Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions, Elks, etc.? We want to include your group’s information, too. Part of a church, synagogue, mosque or other religious organization that provides community service? We want to help you spread the word about your work.
The deadline for getting your group’s information to us is Wednesday, March 15. And please, use the online form so we get all of the details we need to provide consistent, useful listings for residents of Laramie County, whether they’re new or have lived here all their lives.
Veterans assistance available
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Albany County throughout March.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Study can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, and she will be available at the following locations: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St.; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, at the Veterans Service Center, UW student union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. She can be contacted at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.
Cheyenne Frontier Days makes donations for suicide awareness
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Frontier Days is donating the proceeds from the 2022 Pick Up Man campaign for suicide awareness and prevention to Grace for 2 Brothers and the Wyoming Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Each organization will receive $4,690, which was raised from the sale of yellow feathers and yellow feather jewelry in support of the campaign.
Country music star Garth Brooks also helped the effort by creating a message to elevate the theme of the role of the rodeo Pick Up Man in the arena.
The campaign encourages people to “reach out to a Pick Up Man or be a Pick Up Man for someone in need.”
The new nationwide 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline information is also included.
The Pick Up Man campaign will continue as part of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation and its mission to support the educational and philanthropic activities of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Inc. The campaign acknowledges that suicide rates in the Rocky Mountain West are among the highest in the nation.
CFD will continue selling “Pick Up Man” hat feathers and necklaces as part of the campaign, with net proceeds being given to local suicide prevention efforts.
Hageman votes to advance TAPP American Resources Act
CHEYENNE — On Thursday, March 9, in the House Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted to pass the Transparency, Accountability, Permitting and Production (TAPP) of American Resources Act.
The legislation would streamline and speed up permitting for tapping into American energy resources, from extraction through production, according to a news release from Hageman’s office.
The bill will now be scheduled for a vote of the full House of Representatives.
Hageman said in a news release: “The Biden administration has done everything in its power to reduce America’s ability to be energy independent while forcing a ‘green new deal’ agenda on our country. Many of the tactics used by the administration are addressed through the TAPP American Resources Act. ... I am also pleased to see my bill on coal being incorporated into this legislation.”
Among other things, the TAPP Act ends the existing moratorium on new coal leasing and directs the Secretary of Interior to take action on coal leasing applications pending at DOI.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle