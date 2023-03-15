Boomerang seeks information about clubs, service organizations
The deadline is rapidly approaching to be included in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s “Community Connections,” a print publication and part of our website dedicated to clubs and service organizations that Laramie County residents can join and participate in.
If you haven’t done so already, we invite you or someone from your group to go online to wyomingnews.com/community-connections and fill out the brief form you will find there. That information will be included in our April publication, as well as on a page at wyomingnews.com/laramieboomerang/, which can be updated as things change for your group.
Are you part of a monthly quilting circle, trap shooting club or gaming group? We want to hear from you. Are you a member of Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions, Elks, etc.? We want to include your group’s information, too. Part of a church, synagogue, mosque or other religious organization that provides community service? We want to help you spread the word about your work.
The deadline for getting your group’s information to us is Wednesday, March 15. And please, use the online form so we get all of the details we need to provide consistent, useful listings for residents of Laramie County, whether they’re new or have lived here all their lives.
Wyoming senators join effort to ban Russian uranium imports
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last Thursday, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined a group of Senate and House committee leaders to introduce bipartisan legislation to ban imports of Russian uranium.
Barrasso serves as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
“Every dollar we give to Russia supports Putin’s brutal war on Ukraine,” Barrasso said in a news release from the committee. “America’s nuclear industry is ready to transition away from Russian uranium. Wyoming has the resources we need to boost production at home. The first step is permanently removing all Russian energy, including uranium, from the American marketplace.”
Gordon to host second summit on mental health
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the second Governor’s Mental Health Summit, which will take place April 18 in Casper.
In October 2022, Gordon was joined by legislative and judicial branch leadership at a mental health summit in Casper that was focused on the impacts of early trauma and the importance of leadership roles in developing solutions for Wyoming’s mental health challenges.
“After the success of last fall’s mental health summit, I look forward to continuing the conversation and further engaging Wyoming communities on this important issue,” Gordon said.
Registration for the Second Governor’s Mental Health Summit is available on the Governor’s Mental Health website, sites.google.com/wyo.gov/governors-mental-health-summit/home.The summit will be livestreamed for those who are not able to secure a ticket for the in-person event.
American Legion to support Wyoming Boys State
Wyoming Boys State, scheduled for June 11-17 at the University of Wyoming, is for local junior boys in high school to obtain knowledge of government structure with emphasis on leadership, civic engagement and patriotism.
Delegates will visit the state capitol building including a visit to the Senate and Representatives’ chambers and plans are to meet with the governor. All expenses are paid by Laramie American Legion Post 14. A check for $200 is required from attendee to prevent no-shows and will be returned uncashed if delegate attends.
Applications are available online at wyoboysstate.org with a deadline of May 1. For additional information or questions, call 303-399-1341.
