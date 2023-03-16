Laramie Women’s Club offers scholarship
Laramie Woman’s Club will be offering a $1,000 scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.
The Mary G. Bellamy Scholarship will benefit a nontraditional Albany County resident age 18 or older who is currently attending or will be attending a Wyoming university, college, or licensed and accredited technical, vocational, or trade school.
A nontraditional applicant must meet at least one of the following criteria:
• Did not attend an institution of higher learning immediately upon completion of high school or after obtaining a GED, but may currently be enrolled;
• Or withdrew from an institution of higher learning before receiving a diploma or certification from the institution for any reason.
Additional information and the application form for the scholarship can be found online at gfwcwyoming.org/scholarships.html. The deadline for submission of applications will be midnight, April 15.
Nominations sought for Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award
The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (WSGLT) is currently seeking nominations for the 2023 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award. The award is meant to recognize an individual or family who:
• Is an advocate for conserving Wyoming’s farms and ranches;
• Is a land steward or agricultural advocate who has been a participant in natural resource discussions on a state, regional, or national level;
• Is a defender of water conservation and protecting Wyoming’s traditional water rights;
• Has a personal commitment to habitat conservation and is a proponent of hunting and wildlife protection;
• Has implemented land or resource conservation practices on their property with the WSGLT or a similar organization.
To nominate an individual or family, go online at wsglt.org/bucholz-award/ to complete an application. The deadline for nominations is May 10.
The award winner will receive tickets and be recognized at the land trust’s Annual Roundup Fundraiser and Barbeque on Aug. 26 at the Old Valhalla Dance Hall near Boulder, Wyoming. The award winner also will receive a custom-made bronze statue from the late Jerry Palen and his wife Ann.
For additional information or questions, contact Sarah Kauer at 307-772-8751 or sarah@wsglt.org.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices up less than a penny
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon Monday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 59.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.30 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.06, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of 89 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon Monday.The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
