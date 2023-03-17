BLM invites public to tour Wheatland Off-Range Corral
WHEATLAND — The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Wheatland Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral at 1 p.m. April 14.
Attendees will meet at the Wheatland facility at 1005 N. Wheatland Highway, approximately 10 miles north of Wheatland. Participants will be taken as a group by bus around the facility, where they will have an opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from herd management areas in southwestern Wyoming.
Those interested in attending will be required to RSVP and sign a waiver. To register, email BLM_WY_WheatlandORC@blm.gov.
The privately owned, BLM-contracted Wheatland corral currently holds approximately 2,850 wild horses and burros. The animals are made available for adoption through the BLM’s Online Corral website or at in-person events. An in-person adoption event is scheduled for April 28.
For more information about upcoming events, visit blm.gov/whb/events.
Wyoming unemployment unchanged at 3.9% in January
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from December to January at 3.9%.
Wyoming has recently completed a comprehensive annual revision of its unemployment data. The new data show that Wyoming’s unemployment rate hit a low point of 3.2% in April 2022 and then increased modestly to 3.9% in October 2022. Wyoming’s unemployment rate remained stable at 3.9% from October 2022 to January 2023.
Unemployment rates usually rise in January because of seasonal job losses in construction, retail trade, professional and business services, and government.
From January 2022 to January 2023, unemployment rates rose in 13 counties, fell in nine counties and remained unchanged in Crook County (3.6%). The largest increases were seen in Niobrara, Platte and Lincoln counties. Unemployment rates fell in Converse, Natrona and Campbell counties.
Delegation blast Wyoming’s omission from wildfire plan
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Harriet Hageman, all R-Wyo., sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore criticizing their agencies for failing to protect Wyoming from the increased threat of catastrophic wildfire.
In the letter, the delegation notes how Wyoming is the only western state to be omitted from the USDA and Forest Service’s 10-year strategy to combat wildfires across the West. The delegation also admonishes the agencies for excluding Wyoming membership from the recently formed, congressionally mandated wildfire commission.
“According to recent Forest Service estimates, more than 4 million acres in Wyoming are at either ‘high’ or ‘very high’ risk to catastrophic wildfire,” the delegation wrote. “... The longer the Forest Service and USDA delays the urgent work needed to restore high-risk acres to good health, the longer our people and resources remain dangerously susceptible to catastrophic fire.”
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle