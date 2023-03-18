Wyoming Arts Council to host virtual grant-writing workshops
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Arts Council will host a two-part virtual Guide to the Community Support Grant workshop from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, March 23 and Thursday, March 30.
The two-part workshop teaches grant writers of all skill levels how to prepare and submit an application for the Community Support Grant. The series is geared toward those who work or volunteer for nonprofit arts organizations, educational institutions, community clubs, or local government units and departments that offer arts programming.
For more information, visit wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-grant/community-support-grant-fy18/ or contact Amara Fehring at 307-630-3918 or amara.fehring@wyo.gov.
Applications accepted for Wyoming Centennial Farm and Ranch program
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office is accepting applications for this year’s Centennial Farm and Ranch recipients.
The Wyoming Centennial Farm and Ranch Program annually honors families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100 years or more. More than 300 families have been honored through the program since it was reestablished in 2006. An annual yearbook is published and features the histories and photos of the Centennial families.
Centennial families are honored at a ceremony each year during the Wyoming State Fair. Families receive a framed certificate signed by the governor and a large Centennial sign to display on their property. The honorary award does not place any requirements on the family.
For more information, go to wyoshpo.wyo.gov/ and follow the Centennial Farm and Ranch Program link. Call Bethany Kelly at 307-777-7530 or email bethany.kelly@wyo.gov for more information.
BLM Wyoming seeks feedback on proposed oil, gas lease sale
CHEYENNE — In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office on Friday opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 47 oil and gas parcels totaling 46,327.60 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale.
The parcels the BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment, are available online at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanningui/project/2023811/510.
Future BLM lease sales will include updated fiscal provisions authorized by Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act:
• Minimum bids for all offered parcels will be $10 per acre, an increase from the $2 per acre minimum bid set in 1987;
• Royalty rates will be 16.67 percent, up from the previous minimum of 12.5 percent; and
• Rental rates will be $3 per acre for the first two years, $5 per acre for years three through eight, and $15 per acre in years nine and ten. Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, rental rates were $1.50 per acre for the first five years and $2 per acre for each year thereafter, rates originally set in 1987.
Uinta County GOP leadership ousted
EVANSTON — After a protracted legal battle and public controversy, the Uinta County GOP is under new leadership. The entire executive committee was removed during Tuesday’s Republican Party meeting.
Former Evanston Mayor Joy Bell replaced chair Elisabeth “Biffy” Jackson. Former Wyoming legislator, Secretary of Agriculture and gubernatorial candidate Ron Micheli and his wife Patty took the places of Committeeman Karl Allred and Committeewoman Jana Williams.
Micheli is one of the plaintiffs in the ongoing GOP lawsuit that alleges corruption by the former leaders. The lawsuit followed a criminal investigation, which in July found the officers to be innocent of any wrongdoing.
Also involved were state Rep. Jon Conrad, former Rep. Danny Eyre, Sen. Wendy Schuler, former Rep. Clarence Vranish, Clara Vranish and Troy Nolan.
“It’s always been my contention that [Jackson, Allred and Williams] have been using the office for their own personal purposes, to get their agenda approved and done,” Clarence Vranish said. “As far as we’re concerned, they’re extremely radical right, and we thought we needed to have a big tent for the Republicans and should have room for everybody.”
Stacy Wallace, Randy Barker and Jay Anderson are the new secretary-treasurer, west and east vice chairs, respectively.
Regarding the scale of the replacements, Micheli said, “It is pretty unusual. That’s for sure.”
He said he hopes the party will return to a more traditional state inspired by President Ronald Reagan.
Despite his faction’s replacement of their predecessors, Micheli said there is still room for their ideas in the big tent. “We welcome anyone into the Republican Party,” he said. “We’re not exclusive; we’re inclusive.”
Bell and Jackson did not return phone calls seeking comment by press time. Conrad didn’t reply to questions sent via email by press time.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Wyoming News Exchange