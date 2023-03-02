Wyoming program opens applications for mortgage assistance
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Homeowner Assistance Fund Program is now accepting applications to assist eligible homeowners with up to three months of consecutive forward mortgage payments.
“We have heard from many Wyomingites that the HAF Program has missed helping a segment of homeowners who pay their mortgage first, but are significantly struggling to pay groceries, utilities and other bills,” Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt said in a news release. “Adding forward mortgage payments to the HAF Program gives Wyoming homeowners temporary relief to get caught up with the rest of their bills.”
As of Feb. 23, the HAF Program has helped 976 Wyoming homeowners with $8 million in assistance paid.
Under the HAF Program, eligible homeowners can receive up to $17,000 in assistance as a one-time award to pay for past-due payments and up to three consecutive months of forward mortgage payments. The award is directly paid to a servicer or vendor on behalf of an eligible homeowner.
Applications must be made online at dfs.wyo.gov/haf. For application assistance, contact the call center toll-free at 1-888-WYO-HAFP (1-888-996-4237) from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The HAF Program is a temporary federally funded assistance fund, and funds are limited.
Details on eligibility criteria are also available at dfs.wyo.gov/haf.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices down slightly
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.93 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Bipartisan Barrasso bill would boost U.S. uranium production
CHEYENNE — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has joined ENR Chairman Joe Manchin, D-West Va., and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, in introducing the Nuclear Fuel Security Act.
The bill is designed to ensure a domestic supply of nuclear fuel for America’s existing and advanced reactors. It is nearly identical to the Fission for the Future Act that passed the Senate by voice vote in December 2022.
“It’s time for America to ramp up uranium production so we can eliminate our dependence on Russia,” Barrasso said in a news release. “We are stronger and safer as a nation when our nuclear fuel supply chain starts at home.”
The Nuclear Fuel Security Act directs the Secretary of Energy to establish a program to increase U.S. commercial production of low-enriched uranium needed for existing nuclear reactors and high-assay, low-enriched uranium needed for advanced nuclear reactors.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle