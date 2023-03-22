Wyoming Business Council announces Wyoming Venture Capital program
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Council has created a new investment program — Wyoming Venture Capital — to support the innovation and growth needs of entrepreneurs across the state. WYVC is an equity financing option for Wyoming high-growth companies with an eye toward future exit. Applications will open in early April 2023.
Utilizing up to $58.4 million in federal funds from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, the WBC hopes to fill an identified gap in equity funding for Wyoming companies.
“Access to capital remains one of the biggest challenges for Wyoming entrepreneurs and start-ups,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release. “The Wyoming Venture Capital program has the potential to transform the state’s venture capital and entrepreneurial ecosystem by filling a gap in equity funding for companies in the early stages of fundraising.”
WYVC targets contributing 20 percent to selected funds or companies’ fundraising rounds with a maximum of up to a 50 percent contribution, or $5 million.
Applications for WYVC equity funding will open in the next few weeks. More details will be available at wbc.pub/WYVC.
First Interstate Bank gives $25,000 to Volunteers of America
First Interstate Bank has donated $25,000 to Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOA) for the second straight year. The gift means that First Interstate Bank is the premier corporate sponsor of VOA for 2023.
First Interstate will receive year-round recognition and be featured at VOA events across Wyoming, Montana and Western South Dakota, such as upcoming Empty Bowl Events in Rapid City, South Dakota and Sheridan.
First Interstate Bank Northern Wyoming Market President, Steve Crow, along with his staff, presented the check to VOA CEO, Jeff Holsinger and CFO Doug Cherry.
“The two organizations have had a relationship for the past two decades,” Holsinger said. “I am continuously grateful for the steadfast partnership because it supports Volunteers of America’s Mission to harness hope and re-shape futures through a faith-based ministry.”
The programs at VOA encompass eight core service areas to serve those in need — veteran services, addiction treatment, mental health services, homeless services, low-income housing, youth services, adult re-entry and ministry. The two organizations share a similar geographic region; the continuous support will have direct impact on the individuals and families in need in these areas.
“First Interstate is honored to have an ongoing partnership with VOA, Crow said. “Our bank founder, Homer Scott Sr., believed that it took a strong community to have a strong bank. So, we are happy to walk alongside Volunteers of America, supporting what they do for our communities.”
Lummis questions EPA administrator on water system backlogs
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said bureaucratic backlogs are causing significant headaches for small communities in Wyoming, during an Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on the implementation of the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act.
According to a news release from her office, Lummis questioned U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Water Assistant Administrator Radhika Fox about these delays and asked for an update on a letter sent to EPA Administrator Michael Regan dated Jan. 25, 2023, concerning the EPA’s Memorandum to State Drinking Water Administrators on Public Water System Cybersecurity.
“My office has heard repeatedly from constituents that are frustrated with delays from the EPA on sanitary survey results,” Lummis said. “I have close to a dozen towns or small water systems that have waited, some as long as 26 months, to get survey results that were conducted in the summer of 2020. These delays make it really difficult for these communities.”