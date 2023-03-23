Arts council seeks Wyoming musicians for summer playlist
The Wyoming Arts Council is seeking music from Wyoming musicians for the 2023 Summer Road Trip Playlist. This is a statewide call open to independent musicians of all genres.
To apply, musicians must complete an interest form on the Wyoming Arts Council website by searching for Road Trip playlist by April 28. The interest form is short, requiring some general information about the music and links to up to two songs already listed on Spotify to submit for consideration. There is no limit to the number of songs selected for the playlist.
Individual musicians must be Wyoming residents, and the majority of the members of bands/musical acts must be Wyoming residents.
The Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual release hosted on Spotify and promoted at high tourism areas across the state, such as at state parks, historic sites and trails, Wyoming visitor centers, museums and festivals.
New legislation allows excused absences for 4-H
CHEYENNE — In Wyoming, 4-H is now considered a co-curricular activity, allowing members to obtain excused absences for participation in 4-H.
Wyoming House Bill 175 states that public school students engaged in “programming or competitions sponsored by nationally recognized organizations and clubs that promote youth agricultural education” are considered to be involved in a co-curricular program, and therefore can receive excused absences for their participation.
Wyoming 4-H is the positive youth development program jointly funded by the University of Wyoming Extension and county commissions.
The new statute will allow 4-H members to make up school assignments missed because of participation in hands-on learning experiences.
The statute does not alter the authority of local school boards. Each school district’s board creates parameters for what is considered an unexcused absence and what activities are considered co-curricular.
House Bill 175 goes into effect July 1.
Average gasoline prices fell by 6.7 cents last week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming were 9.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stood 66.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.25 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.94 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.95, a difference of $1.01 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday.The national average is up 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 82.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle