Forest Service invests to cut wildfire risk in Wyoming, other states
DENVER — Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service is investing $1,590,004 in wildfire protection projects across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, as part of the Community Wildfire Defense Grant program.
The CWDG program is designed to assist communities with planning for and mitigating wildfire risks on tribal, state and privately managed land. Funding guidelines prioritized at-risk communities that have been impacted by a severe disaster, are at a high or very high potential for wildfire hazard and are classified as low income.
Wyoming received $234,825 in first-round funding for the Crooked Creek Community Fuels Mitigation Project that will be used to expand and connect other area treatments on a landscape-level. This will be accomplished by contracting activities to reduce fuel loads and restore forest health.
Lummis works to place women’s suffrage monument
WASHINGTON, D.C. — During Women’s History Month, U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined a bipartisan group of six U.S. senators in introducing the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Location Act.
This bill would secure the Women’s National Suffrage Monument’s location on the National Mall.
“Placing the Women’s Suffrage Monument on the National Mall in our nation’s capital alongside other monuments dedicated to America’s greatest leaders ensures that future generations will learn the incredible stories of trailblazing Wyoming women like Louisa Swain and Nellie Tayloe Ross,” Lummis said in a news release. “Wyoming played a critical role as a national leader in the women’s suffrage movement, even before we were a state, and I am proud to carry that legacy on today as the first woman to represent the Cowboy State in the U.S. Senate.”
A specific act of Congress is required to place a new commemorative work or visitor center on the National Mall. Currently, there are no monuments on the National Mall dedicated to American women.
Barrasso co-sponsors bill to grow the mining workforce
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and ENR Chairman Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced the Mining Schools Act of 2023. This bipartisan legislation is designed to improve opportunities for university and college mining and geological programs to prepare students to meet America’s future energy needs.
“Unleashing American mining is good for our economy and good for the state of Wyoming. It’s also critical to boosting America’s energy security,” Barrasso said in a news release. “That can’t happen unless we continue to recruit and train the next generation of American workers.”
The Mining Schools Act of 2023 would establish a grant program for mining schools to receive funds in order to recruit students and carry out studies, research projects or demonstration projects related to the production of minerals. It would also establish an advisory board for oversight.