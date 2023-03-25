Wyoming Medicaid warns of fake texts, bogus calls
Following reports of fake text messages and bogus calls seeking money, Wyoming Medicaid is alerting residents about current Medicaid renewal scams that are targeting program clients.
Wyoming Medicaid is part of the Wyoming Department of Health.
“Some of our clients are receiving text messages claiming their Medicaid coverage was at risk for cancellation or they have actually already lost benefits,” said Lee Grossman, state Medicaid agent and Division of Healthcare Financing senior administrator in a news release. “When clients call the listed number, they are threatened and asked for $500 to continue their benefits.”
Wyoming Medicaid and the related Kid Care CHIP program never charge or ask for money from individuals to enroll or re-enroll. No one should share banking or credit card information with anyone that calls claiming to be from Wyoming Medicaid or the Wyoming Department of Health.
Applications for state centennial ranches open
GILLETTE — Families celebrating 100 years of owning and operating the same farm or ranch can apply for centennial status with the state’s historic preservation office.
The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office is now accepting applications for this year’s Centennial Farm and Ranch recipients.
More than 300 families have been recognized through the program that hosts a celebration to honor the families and ranch, according to the news release.
The program began in 2006 and an annual yearbook is published that features the histories and photos of the families. The families play a key role in preserving the state’s heritage and have unique stories tied to family histories.
For more information, visit online at wyoshpo.wyo.gov/ or call Bethany Kelly at 307-777-7530. Applications must be postmarked by July 1.
USDA offers disaster aid to Wyoming agricultural producers
CHEYENNE — Agricultural operations in Idaho, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming have been significantly impacted by recent snowstorms. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover from these adverse weather events.
Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure, and livestock losses and damages.
“We stand with our producers who have worked tirelessly in these severe conditions to keep livestock fed and to protect crops from Mother Nature’s wrath,” said Robert Bonnie, undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, in a news release.
Producers who experience livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program.
The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program compensates eligible producers for feed and grazing losses.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency also offers a variety of direct and guaranteed farm loans, including operating and emergency farm loans, to producers unable to secure commercial financing.
Additional USDA disaster assistance information can be found on farmers.gov, including USDA resources specifically for producers impacted by winter storms.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming News Exchange