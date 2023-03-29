Applications for state centennial ranches open
GILLETTE — Families celebrating 100 years of owning and operating the same farm or ranch can apply for centennial status with the state’s historic preservation office.
The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office is now accepting applications for this year’s Centennial Farm and Ranch recipients.
More than 300 families have been recognized through the program that hosts a celebration to honor the families and ranch, according to the news release.
The program began in 2006 and an annual yearbook is published that features the histories and photos of the families. The families play a key role in preserving the state’s heritage and have unique stories tied to family histories.
For more information, visit online at wyoshpo.wyo.gov/ or call Bethany Kelly at 307-777-7530. Applications must be postmarked by July 1.
Voting for poster contest now open
Winning the Society for American Archaeology poster contest 11 times, the annual Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month Poster has become a perennial contender for the organization’s top prize.
Voting for this year’s winner is now open and the public is invited to vote for their favorite until 5 p.m. April 7, via the following link https://tinyurl.com/2p8daskk.
This year’s Wyoming poster, “The Enclosure,” features a stone structure near the top of Grand Teton and discusses how and why it was built more than 150 years ago.
In 1996, the first State Archaeology Celebration Poster Contest was held at the annual Society for American Archaeology meeting. Since this first contest in 1996, Wyoming has placed in the top three of the SAA poster contest 24 times garnering first-place honors 11 times, second place eight times and third place five times.
USDA offers disaster aid to agricultural producers
CHEYENNE — Agricultural operations in Idaho, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming have been significantly impacted by recent snowstorms. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover from these adverse weather events.
Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure, and livestock losses and damages.
“We stand with our producers who have worked tirelessly in these severe conditions to keep livestock fed and to protect crops from Mother Nature’s wrath,” said Robert Bonnie, undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, in a news release.
Producers who experience livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program.
The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program compensates eligible producers for feed and grazing losses.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency also offers a variety of direct and guaranteed farm loans, including operating and emergency farm loans, to producers unable to secure commercial financing.
Additional USDA disaster assistance information can be found on farmers.gov, including USDA resources specifically for producers impacted by winter storms.
Wyoming State Museum seeking input on facilities plan
The Wyoming State Museum opened in its current location in the Barrett Office Building in 1951 in Cheyenne. As it approaches the 75th anniversary at that site, the museum has embarked on a study to consider what the next 75 years of the state museum might look like.
The Wyoming State Museum strives to be a point of pride for Wyoming residents and a magnet for incoming tourists. It provides an engaging visitor experience by highlighting the natural and human histories of Wyoming’s diverse 23 counties.
To help set priorities for reimagined facilities, the museum invites the public to complete a short survey by April 7.
The survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5dznemej.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming News Exchange