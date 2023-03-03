Laramie Interfaith awarded $30,000 grant
Laramie Interfaith has been awarded $30,000 from the Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Performance Improvement and Health Equity, which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program.
Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.
Laramie Interfaith plans to use this grant to purchase food to stock its food pantry shelves. Through partnerships with other local organizations, Interfaith is working to expand food availability in Albany County.
More information about the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program is online at thealignteam.force.com/fundingprograms/s/.
Wyoming Arts Council accepting grant applications
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting Community Support Grant applications through April 14.
The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant program for operating and/or project support for qualified organizations that provide services to their community through the arts. Applicants may also apply for funding for arts learning activities.
Grant funding is available for programs and services that take place between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. An organization is eligible to receive up to $10,000 in operating and/or project support and up to $5,000 in arts learning support, for a total of up to $15,000 in grant funding.
The Community Support Grant application is available online at wyomingartscouncil.org under the “Grants” tab. New applicants will need to create a new user account. Written and video tutorials for applicants are available online.
Wild horses, burros offered for adoption
WHEATLAND — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wheatland Off-Range Corral is reopening for wild horse and burro adoptions this spring after a yearlong closure.
To celebrate its reopening, the BLM is offering approximately 700 wild horses and burros in an online adoption event scheduled for March 13-20.
The virtual adoption event is coordinated through the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov. Bids start at $125. Pickup location options are listed on individual animal profiles.
“Folks have been waiting patiently for over a year to see and adopt these animals, and we are equally eager to start adoptions again,” said JJ Nolan, Wheatland Off-Range Corral Manager, in a news release.
Prior to the adoption, complete your online application, browse the animal profiles and learn more about the rules and requirements for adopting a wild horse at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov.
In addition to the online adoption, the BLM plans to hold a public tour of the Wheatland Off-Range Corral on April 14 and an in-person adoption event on April 28. For future updates on these events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter or visit blm.gov/whb.
