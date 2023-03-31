Wyoming unemployment drops to 3.8% in February
CHEYENNE — The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 3.9% in January to 3.8% in February.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate was slightly higher than the current U.S. rate of 3.6% and higher than its February 2022 level of 3.4%. From January to February, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 1,180 people (0.4%), suggesting that people were going back to work.
From January to February, unemployment rates fell in every county. Unemployment often decreases in February, as seasonal job gains occur in various sectors.
Fremont County had the highest unemployment rate in February at 5%. It was followed by Sublette County and Big Horn County, each at 4.8%. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Teton County at 2.5%, Weston County at 2.8% and Converse County at 2.9%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 276,000 in February 2022 to 283,000 in February 2023, an increase of 7,000 jobs (2.5%).
Wyoming DWS receives $1.7 million in employment grant funding
CHEYENNE — Wyoming has been approved for $1,776,485 in funding through the Employment and Training Administration of the Department of Labor’s Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy, and Training (QUEST) Grant.
The goal of this grant is to support employment equity, as well as Wyoming’s businesses and industries, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
“Developing and growing job pipelines to connect potential employees with employers will help to add fuel to Wyoming’s economy,” said department Director Robin Sessions Cooley in the release. “The QUEST Grant will provide real benefit to growing industries by helping to supply them the skilled and trained workforce to take them to the next level.”
The QUEST grant funds will help individuals across the state with training and support services to help them find sustainable employment in a Sector Partnership industry. For more information, visit dws.wyo.gov/wioa.
Wyoming’s Equal Pay Day is April 2
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Council for Women is pleased to partner with the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and the Equality State Policy Center in announcing that April 2 is Wyoming Equal Pay Day.
Observed each year, the date reflects the additional number of days women in Wyoming must work in order to earn the same amount that men in Wyoming earned in the previous year. In recognition of Wyoming’s wage gap, Gov. Mark Gordon is set to proclaim April 2023 Equal Pay Month in Wyoming with a formal signing taking place in the Governor’s Ceremonial Conference Room at 2 p.m. April 12.
Wyoming Equal Pay Day was calculated using the most recently available data from The Wage Gap in Wyoming 2022: How Gender, Race and Ethnicity Affect Pay Inequity, published by WCW, WYWF and ESPC. According to the new report, Wyoming consistently ranks last or near last in wage gap analyses, even when adjusted for cost of living and regional prices. This disparity is even greater for women of color.
The data shows that currently, Wyoming women earn only 75 cents on the dollar compared to men, and that overall, the wage gap results in an estimated loss of $1.5 billion to the Wyoming economy.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices drop another 5.5 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 80.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.19 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 83 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle