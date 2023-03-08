SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring Wyoming a Hidden Heroes State, which recognizes the caregivers of veterans across Wyoming, while highlighting some of the available resources for military caregivers.
The Hidden Heroes campaign is a collaboration between AARP and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to bring attention to the untold stories of military caregivers and seeks solutions for the challenges and long term needs they face.
The Hidden Heroes effort also attempts to inspire individuals, businesses and others to take action on supporting military caregivers in their communities and establish a national registry, encouraging military caregivers to register at hiddenheroes.org to better connect with helpful resources and support.
AARP has more than 3 million veterans in its membership and has made issues facing veterans, military members, and their families a priority. To that end, the organization has produced a free military caregiving handbook that offers helpful resources and caregiving checklists, facts about veteran and military caregivers, and five key issues to address in caregiving.
AARP also offers the free Watchdog Alert Veterans Addition guide, which is available online. The guide states that one out of every three current or former military members has been targeted by disability or benefit scams and advises how veterans and military families can avoid being scammed.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is now offering applicants applying with the agency a hiring incentive. If applicants begin employment with the WHP by June 30, 2023, they will get paid for 80 extra hours at an hourly hire rate after the first month. This limited-time incentive is only available to new hires and rehires.
If people are looking for a rewarding and challenging career, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is could be the agency. Join the team and become part of what they do — protecting lives and making Wyoming safer. The agency has many positions in various areas, including law enforcement, communications, administration and technology. The WHP offers excellent benefits and pay for all jobs.
Don’t miss the chance to take advantage of this incentive and apply today to any current position openings found by going online at governmentjobs.com/careers/wyoming and searching the keyword “Highway Patrol.”