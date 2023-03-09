Laramie Youth Council seeks volunteers
The city of Laramie is currently accepting applications through May 12 to serve on the Laramie Youth Council.
The Council is open to students from 14-19 years old and attending school in Albany County. Activities include attending monthly meetings, working on projects that benefit the Laramie community and learning about local government.
Completed applications may be submitted via email at clerk@cityoflaramie.org.
Wyoming 211 awarded $65,000 grant
Wyoming 211 was recently awarded $65,000 from the Addressing Basic Needs and Social Determinants of Health Program, which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program.
Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities according to a news release. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming 211 plans to use this reimbursable grant to develop a mobile search engine app. A mobile app listing all services in the Wyoming 211 database would add another avenue for individuals across Wyoming to access resources. It will be an effective tool to bridge needs and available services and will provide a unique approach in reaching the greatest number of people.
To learn more about the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program, visit online at thealignteam.force.com/fundingprograms/s/.
Average gasoline prices unchanged in past week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming were unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.34 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.97 per gallon, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of 98 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 on Monday. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle