Albany County CattleWomen Ag Expo
The Albany County CattleWomen organization is hosting an agriculture expo from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena.
The arena is located a couple miles southwest of Laramie on Wyoming Highway 230.
The annual event has been ongoing since 1997 in coordination with multiple members and sponsors in the community, and will feature presentations for mainly third-grade students in Albany County. The Ag Expo will host about 350 students and additional teachers/parents.
There will be eight educational stations that the students and teachers will be escorted to by Future Farmers of America students during the two days. The stations and the presenters are the following:
• Ruminants: Jim Waggoner;
• Bees: Jane Crayton;
• Mosquitos: city of Laramie;
• Animal Identification: Decee Shifflett and Deb Alworth;
• Animals: Colette Christensen and D’Anita LittleWolf;
• Stock Trailer: Carolyn Durand;
• By-Products: Terri Jones;
• Stream Trailer: Laramie Rivers Conservation District.
During halftime breaks, a demonstration will be presented by Billy Pickel with his stock dogs, and Elias Hutchinson will show the UW horse team (Pistol and Pete) with students being given beef sticks and water.
Moving out?
With the University of Wyoming spring semester coming to a close, the city of Laramie recently sent a news release for helpful tips to limit waste while moving out. Some of them are the following.
Reuse what you can. Old T-shirts make great rags for cleanup.
Got extra food. Donate it to Laramie Interfaith or the Soup Kitchen.
Electronics, glass, plastic bags and other items can be recycled for free.
Use the “Goes Where?” search tool on the app, “Laramie Waste & Recycling” or at www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste to look up what to do with hundreds of items.
Get a voucher to dispose of waste at the landfill or single stream recycling at the recycling center at www.cityoflarmie.org/voucher.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/1273/Moving-Tips for more tips.
Quebec-01 State Historic Site summer season
The Quebec-01 State Historic Site, one of Wyoming’s most unique tourist attractions, will open for the summer season on Monday, May 15.
Until further notice, the site will run from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. The first guided tour down to the missile capsule will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. daily; with the last guided capsule tour starting at 4:30 p.m. daily.
Reservations are not required, but can be made if desired by calling the site directly at 307-422-3425 starting on May 15.
Quebec-01 State Historic Site is located about 30 miles north of Cheyenne off of Exit 39 on Interstate 25.
For questions, comments, or concerns, contact Site Superintendent Alexis Pratt at 307-777-7878.
Wyoming sees strong job growth in mining sector
CHEYENNE — From fourth quarter 2021 to fourth quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,292 jobs (2.0%) and total payroll rose by $58.8 million (1.5%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.
Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in fourth quarter 2022 was down approximately 3,600 jobs from fourth quarter 2019.
In fourth quarter 2022, the largest job gains occurred in mining (including oil and gas; 1,454 jobs, or 9.4%). Substantial growth was also seen in leisure and hospitality (798 jobs, or 2.3%), local government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals; 733 jobs, or 1.6%), professional and business services (728 jobs, or 3.6%), and manufacturing (509 jobs, or 5.1%). Employment fell in construction (-153 jobs, or -0.7%) and state government (-113 jobs, or -0.9%). Employment rose in 17 counties, fell in five counties and remained unchanged in Washakie County.
