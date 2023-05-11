Average gas prices in Wyoming drop 1.2 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have dropped 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 13.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 78.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 on Monday. The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Wyoming Arts Council accepting Poet Laureate nominations
CHEYENNE — On behalf of Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting nominations for Wyoming’s Poet Laureate. Poets may self-nominate or be nominated by someone else.
The deadline to submit a nomination is May 31. Nominations must be submitted online at tinyurl.com/wyo-poet-laureate.
Support materials can be uploaded through the online form or mailed to the Arts Council. If mailed, materials must be received by the Wyoming Arts Council by June 2.
Nominated poets must be Wyoming residents. Residency eligibility includes being domiciled within the state borders for a total of 20 months in the previous two years and remaining in the state for 10 months out of each year through the duration of the appointment.
The Poet Laureate is a volunteer role appointed by executive order. This person works closely with the Wyoming Arts Council, the state agency responsible for managing the Poet Laureate program. The Poet Laureate is expected to publicly share their work on special occasions and at the request of the governor or other state agencies.
Wyoming’s outgoing Poet Laureate is Buffalo poet Eugene M. Gagliano, who was appointed by then-Gov. Matt Mead in 2016 and continued to serve as Poet Laureate under Gordon. Gagliano is a retired elementary school teacher from Buffalo and is the eighth Poet Laureate in state history.
“We are grateful for Gene’s years of service as Poet Laureate. His poetry provided humor, keen observation, and an authentic Wyoming perspective,” said Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director Michael Lange in a news release.
Barrasso, Lummis demand spending cuts in debt ceiling negotiations
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined 41 of their Republican Senate colleagues in sending a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., explaining that any deal to raise the debt ceiling must include measures to rein in out-of-control spending, according to a Senate delegation news release.
Barrasso and Lummis are committed to meaningful fiscal reforms that will alleviate the financial burden on future generations in Wyoming, the release said.
“Our economy is in free fall due to unsustainable fiscal policies. This trajectory must be addressed with fiscal reforms,” the senators were quoted as saying. “Moreover, recent Treasury projections have reinforced the urgency of addressing the debt ceiling. The House has taken a responsible first step in coming to the table with their proposals. It is imperative that the president now do the same.”
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle