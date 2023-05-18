Barrasso introduces legislation to promote resilient rangelands

CASPER — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has reintroduced the Resiliency for Ranching and Natural Conservation Health (RANCH) Act. This legislation, if passed, would promote resilient and healthy rangelands and effective grazing management across the West, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.

