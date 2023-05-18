Barrasso introduces legislation to promote resilient rangelands
CASPER — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has reintroduced the Resiliency for Ranching and Natural Conservation Health (RANCH) Act. This legislation, if passed, would promote resilient and healthy rangelands and effective grazing management across the West, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
“Livestock grazing plays a critical role in Wyoming to maintain rangeland health and supporting ranchers’ livelihoods,” Barrasso said in the release. “The RANCH Act promotes robust rangeland for Wyoming’s livestock and creates healthy habitats for Wyoming’s wildlife.”
The RANCH Act would:
• Allow temporary utilization of vacant grazing allotments during extreme events/disasters;
• Allocate funding for rangeland health and resiliency projects and public access agreements to land-locked public lands for co-benefits to hunting and recreation;
• Extend the period of grazing permits/leases for up to 20 years, when certain conditions are met; and
• Provide responsive and nimble management through the use of a categorical exclusion for renewal of certain grazing permits/leases and for certain actions during extreme events/disasters.
The RANCH Act is supported by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Wyoming National Guard Museum is a 2023 Blue Star Museum
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming National Guard Museum is proud to join other museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative.
This program provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States military and up to five family members with qualifying military identification.
WYDOT reminds residents to keep signs out of rights of way, off traffic poles
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind residents, businesses and Realtors that placing signs along the roadways, on traffic poles or fences along state and federal highways is prohibited.
Wyoming statute states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. Placing signs or objects within highway rights of way is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs or traffic signal poles within the right of way.
Signs in the rights of way and on traffic poles create a distraction to drivers, thus increasing the likelihood of an accident. In addition to the placement of these signs being prohibited, the accumulation of paper, tape and staples becomes a littering issue. WYDOT works diligently to keep our streets, highways and byways clean.
Those who don’t comply with the law could face fines or jail time.