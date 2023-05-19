Wyoming State Parks to observe Free Fishing Day on June 3
CHEYENNE — Angling at Wyoming’s State Parks on June 3 will be a good day of fishing guaranteed.
Wyoming State Parks, in conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Free Fishing Day, is waiving daily use fees at all parks and recreation areas that provide angling on that day.
Wyoming State Parks locations offering free entrance are Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearny, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole, Seminoe and Hawk Springs. Camping and reservation fees are not waived.
Fishing opportunities also exist at the following sites, which offer free entrance year-round: Bear River, Hot Springs, Medicine Lodge and Sinks Canyon.
Free Fishing Day is offered annually on the first Saturday in June by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and involves lakes and reservoirs throughout the state.
All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect.
April 2023 Wyoming Insight shows improvements in several sectors
CHEYENNE — The April 2023 issue of the Wyoming Insight is now available at the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website.
Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Highlights from this issue include:
Oil prices increase, approach $80; natural gas prices continue to drop
“The West Texas Intermediate monthly average price for crude oil was $79.45 per bbl. in April,” said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state’s Economic Analysis Division. Average active oil rigs were 15 in April, and the conventional gas rig count was 3. A year ago, there were also 15 oil rigs and 3 conventional gas rigs.
“Natural gas spot prices at the national benchmark (Henry Hub) continue to fall,” Bainer said. “Spot prices at the Opal Hub, which mostly reflect markets in the West (particularly California), also dropped compared to last month, but are still nearly double that of the national benchmark.”
Mining sector sales and use tax revenues continue to improve
“April sales and use tax collections from the mining sector were up $2.1 million (+28.8%) year-over-year,” according to Bainer. This is the 20th consecutive month mining sector collections have increased year-over-year. Total collections added up to $72.1 million, $4.4 million (+6.6%) more than April last year.
Oil and gas employment still down, but slowly improving
“Oil and gas employment in the state numbered 8,800 jobs in March 2023, 600 more than March last year,” said Bainer. Before the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April 2020, oil and gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs.
Total and mining employment still down compared to pre-pandemic levels
“Relative to February 2020 (before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020), total employment has still not fully recovered, primarily due to slow recovery in the mining industry” said Bainer. Compared to February 2020, total employment in March 2023 was down 500 jobs, while employment in the mining sector alone was down 3,300 jobs.
For more details, visit eadiv.state.wy.us/.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle