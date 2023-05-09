Albany County CattleWomen Ag Expo
The Albany County CattleWomen organization is hosting an agriculture expo from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena.
The arena is located a couple miles southwest of Laramie on Wyoming Highway 230.
The annual event has been ongoing since 1997 in coordination with multiple members and sponsors in the community, and will feature presentations for mainly third-grade students in Albany County. The Ag Expo will host about 350 students and additional teachers/parents.
There will be eight educational stations that the students and teachers will be escorted to by Future Farmers of America students during the two days. The stations and the presenters are the following:
• Ruminants: Jim Waggoner;
• Bees: Jane Crayton;
• Mosquitos: city of Laramie;
• Animal Identification: Decee Shifflett and Deb Alworth;
• Animals: Colette Christensen and D'Anita LittleWolf;
• Stock Trailer: Carolyn Durand;
• By-Products: Terri Jones;
• Stream Trailer: Laramie Rivers Conservation District.
During halftime breaks, a demonstration will be presented by Billy Pickel with his stock dogs, and Elias Hutchinson will show the UW horse team (Pistol and Pete) with students being given beef sticks and water.
Moving out?
With the University of Wyoming spring semester coming to a close, the city of Laramie recently sent a news release for helpful tips to limit waste while moving out. Some of them are the following.
Reuse what you can. Old T-shirts make great rags for cleanup.
Got extra food. Donate it to Laramie Interfaith or the Soup Kitchen.
Electronics, glass, plastic bags and other items can be recycled for free.
Use the “Goes Where?” search tool on the app, “Laramie Waste & Recycling” or at www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste to look up what to do with hundreds of items.
Get a voucher to dispose of waste at the landfill or single stream recycling at the recycling center at www.cityoflarmie.org/voucher.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/1273/Moving-Tips for more tips.
From the Laramie Boomerang
