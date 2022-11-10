As part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails “Parks for Patriots” programming which honors military veterans, day use/entrance fees will be waived on Friday, Nov. 11, for military veterans.
All veterans with proof of their veteran status can enter any Wyoming State Park and/or Historic Site free of charge. This applies to day-use fees only. All other fees, such as overnight camping, must still be paid.
Veterans eligible for the free entrance are defined as a person who served in active military, naval, or air service and was discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. This does not include active-duty military personnel.
Also, disabled veterans are reminded about the State Parks Lifetime Veteran’s Permits. These passes are good for free day-use and camping for life for any Wyoming resident veteran who has a 50% or more service-connected disability.
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022, as per a Nov. 2 news release from the Wyoming State Bar.
The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case and misleading the client and Osten’s supervising attorney as to the status of the case, including failing to inform them that the case was dismissed due to inaction by Osten.
Osten agreed to the suspension, which was recommended to the Supreme Court by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Wyoming State Bar. Osten was ordered to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750 and costs of $50 to the Wyoming State Bar.
Gas prices nudge up slightly in past week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 20.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.19 per gallon, while the highest was $4.79, a difference of $1.60 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 on Monday. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.