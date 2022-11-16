‘Lights on Laramie’ display scheduled for Saturday night
An emergent technology display, “Lights on Laramie,” will take place from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Laramie Railroad Depot.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by and in collaboration with the University of Wyoming’s Coe Student Innovation Center, the UW Art Museum, the Laramie Public Art Coalition and the Wyoming Arts Council.
The display will feature live music and video mapping projections by artist Jane daPain and OsVinci. They will project on each train car at the depot using four projectors and mapping software. Fox & Mulder will provide live electronic music.
Inside the depot, there will be more art and music provided by Shotty Otter and Corey Scott until 1 a.m.
The event will be livestreamed on Twitch and also will be broadcast on low-frequency AM station 980-990 for those who wish to drive by the park or park nearby to watch from their cars. Some propane heaters will be available for the comfort of those who wish to see and experience the projections in person and close up.
Average gas prices drop nearly 10 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 30.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 14.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.07 per gallon, while the highest was $4.37, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission to meet
The Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission will meet on from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The public is invited to attend via Google Meet at: meet.google.com/fzs-rvie-uif or by phone at 1-240-763-0078 PIN: 186 465 748#.
Director Darin Westby will be giving updates regarding the Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, legislative interim bills, and ARPA/CARES/Infrastructure. Other updates regarding the State Museum’s Accessions/Deaccessions, The Outdoor Recreation Office and Hot Springs RFP will also be given.
The Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission has advisory responsibility for the agency which involves the planning, acquisition, development and management of all state parks, the State Trails Program, State Recreation Areas, State Historic Sites and Archaeology sites and Outdoor Recreation Office. The Commission also advises the Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming Arts Council, the official State Records Center and Archives, the Office of the State Archaeologist, historical research activities, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Cultural Trust Fund.
Members of the Commission are: President Robert Tyrrell, DDS, Star Valley Ranch; Vice-President Sue Peters, Riverton; Wayne Deahl, Torrington; Julie Greer, Sheridan; Dudley Gardner, Ph.D, Rock Springs; Barbara Anne Greene, Basin; Angela Emery, Casper; and David Bassett, Evanston.
For more information please contact Tatum Soto at 307-777-7496 or by email at tatum.soto2@wyo.gov.