A new clinic in Laramie has recently remodeled its office and installed a new Mohs laboratory. The clinic will be hosting an open house from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, located at 204 McCollum St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 5 p.m. for the new lab. RSVP to manager@sagedermatology.com.

