...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas Opening Reception
Staff and volunteers of the Historic Governors’ Mansion in Cheyenne will host the Opening Reception for the annual Christmas exhibit, Tinsel Through Time, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
This year’s theme is ‘Melodies of Christmas’, in which rooms throughout the house will be decorated based off of famous Christmas songs such as “Deck the Halls,” “Joy to the World,” and more.
This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments and live entertainment will be provided. Following the Opening Reception, the Mansion will be open to the public until Dec. 24.
Hours of operation will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For questions or more information, call the staff at 307-777-7878.
Community Holidays needs sponsors for Christmas gifts
Community Holidays, a group of churches, businesses, and others is in need of sponsors to shop for Laramie singles and families that need a little boost this year.
There is a great need this year as we settle in after months of COVID-19. If interested in sponsoring a family, a couple, a family who does not have kids at school or a single person, sign up with Community Holidays and buy some gifts for them.
For more information, visit the website communityholidays.org. Checks are also accepted, made out to Community Holidays, c/o First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St., Laramie WY 82072. A volunteer will do the shopping for you. The need is great this year.